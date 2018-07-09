Sharjah's Al Bait heritage resort to open doors in September

The five-star resort is built to resemble the traditional homes of prominent Emirati families

Sharjah’s Al Bait heritage resort in the Heart of Sharjah will open on September 1 in partnership with General Hotel Management (GHM), the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced.

The five-star, 53-key heritage resort is a combination of restored houses that formerly belonged to prominent Emirati families and new buildings built in the same style. According to Shurooq, the development will help bolster Sharjah as a cultural hub and help get visitors better acquainted with Emirati culture.

“The opening of Al Bait will be another major achievement in our scheduled development phases of the Heart of Sharjah project,” said Heart of Sharjah manager Khaled Deemas. “Our partnership with GHM reflects our mission and vision to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading cultural tourism destination, delivering a rich mix of traditional and modern luxury Emirati experiences to visitors and tourists.”

Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s general manager, said that “GHM has taken the lead in pioneering luxury hospitality in the emirate, while connecting the modern traveller to Sharjah’s rich past.”

“Having witnessed the success of the award-winning Chedi Muscat, this announcement marks yet another major milestone to celebrate Arabian heritage,” he added. “We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to Al Bait for an experience comparable to no other.