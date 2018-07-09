Oman Air plans to resume flights to the Maldives

National carrier says it will recommence flights from Muscat to Male from October 28

Oman Air has announced plans to resume its service between Muscat and Malé in the Maldives this October.

Flights to the Maldives with Oman Air will recommence for the 2018-19 winter season from October 28 and will be operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Oman Air flights from Muscat to Maldives will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the flight from Maldives to Muscat will operate on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the airline said.

The Maldives is a beautiful chain of 26 ring atolls, made up of more than 1,000 coral islands, located only three and a half hours away from Oman.

Well known for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs, the Maldives is a popular tourist destination with an increasing number of international visitors arriving year on year.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air said: “We are delighted to be resuming our Maldives route... Our new Maldives service offers holidaymakers the perfect opportunity to explore Muscat, the metropolitan capital of Oman before escaping to the beautiful shores of the Maldives.”

By the end of 2018 Oman Air will have taken delivery of five new 737 MAX aircraft and three 787-9s. By 2022, Oman Air’s total fleet size is expected to be around 70.

The relaunch of the Maldives service comes after Oman Air recently started flights to Istanbul, with flights scheduled to Casablanca in July and Moscow in October.