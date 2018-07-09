Swiss Belhotel on track for major Gulf expansion by 2019

Hotel operator says it will be opening 10 hotels in key destinations across the GCC and Africa by next year

Swiss-Belhotel International has said it will be opening 10 hotels in key destinations across the GCC and Africa by 2019.

Laurent A Voivenel, senior vice president, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India for Swiss-Belhotel International, said the company will be entering new markets including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt.

“We have 10 new openings lined up this year and the next in addition to a series of projects under development. These will not only add some fantastic hotels to our portfolio but will allow us to penetrate new destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt while growing our presence in existing territories," he said in a statement.

"In addition, it marks the debut of some of our brands that will be available in the region for the first time ranging from luxury 5-star to mid-market segments,” he added.

Gearing up for opening in the coming months under the Swiss-Belhotel International banner are Grand Swiss-Belresort Seef, Bahrain, Swiss-Belresidences Juffair, Bahrain, Swiss-Belhotel Al Aziziyah Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Swiss-Belboutique Tahlia, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Swiss-Belhotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Swiss-Belinn Airport Muscat, Oman, Swiss-Belresidences Al Sharq, Kuwait, Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar, Kuwait, Swiss-Belresort Battersea, North Coast, Egypt and Swiss-Belhotel and Suites Asmarat, Cairo, Egypt.

Voivenel said tourism performance in the main cities across the Middle East is expected to remain strong with the fruition of major infrastructure projects such as airport expansions, increased global connectivity and growth of low-cost carriers, new leisure attractions, enhanced business facilities and a year-long calendar of regional and international events.

“Our philosophy is to work hand-in-hand with our owners and business partners to maximize the financial returns and exceed the expectations of our guests, investors and associates,” he added.

According to industry sources, the Middle East ranks eighth in the world in terms of travel and tourism’s direct contribution to GDP with $85bn in 2017. It is expected to grow to $133.1bn (3.3 percent of GDP) by 2027.

The region also ranks fourth in the world in terms of travel and tourism investment with $49.6bn in 2016, rising to $98.9bn in 2027.