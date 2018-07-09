I do: Indian is first to propose on Ras Al Khaimah zipline

Adrenaline-fueled proposal supported by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Toro Verde UAE who arranged for a 'will you marry me' banner to be unveiled

A groom to-be from India became the first person ever to propose on the world’s longest zipline in Ras Al Khaimah.

Adrian Mackay, 30 from Bengaluru, popped the question to his wife to be as she came in to land on the suspended platform high up on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest mountain.

The adrenaline-fueled proposal was supported by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Toro Verde UAE who arranged for a ‘will you marry me’ banner to be unveiled as Mackay got down on one knee 80m above the mountain floor.

He was first to fly the 2.83km zipline on the wings of love, before waiting on the unique suspended platform to ask for his partner's hand in marriage.

The bride to be, Susan Kuruvilla, also from Bangalore, said a big ‘yes’.

Mackay said: “I wanted to do something special to make our engagement unique and when I heard about the world’s longest zipline, I knew it would be the perfect way to propose.”

Ras Al Khaimah is fast becoming the region’s adventure sports hub, boasting Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline as well as the region’s first Via Ferrata, hiking, climbing and zipline experience.

Since its opening in February, the world’s longest zipline has welcomed over 10,000 visitors.