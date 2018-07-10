Oman 'in discussion' with Georgia after citizens barred entry

Oman is currently “in discussion” with Georgian authorities after several Omani nationals were denied entry into the country and sent back from Tbilisi.

The UAE said recently an investigation found that no Emiratis were mistreated

The newspaper quoted a statement from Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that “the ministry is in discussion with authorities in the Republic of Georgia regarding the circumstances surrounding a number of Omani tourists being sent back from Tbilisi airport recently.”

The statement added that “according to the information available, this included citizens of other Gulf countries and not only Omanis.”

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, said in the statement that relations between Oman and Georgia are "strong" and that the “development of these relations is ongoing.”

Omani nationals are exempted from pre-entry visa requirements to Georgia as part of a joint agreement between the two countries.

Following social media reports that UAE citizens were subject to ill-treatment at airports in the former Soviet republic, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said last week that no Emiratis were mistreated. The ministry’s investigation found that those denied entry to Georgia were foreign citizens residing in the UAE, travelling in the company of UAE citizens.