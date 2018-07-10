Hollywood-style sign planned for Hatta's Hajar Mountains

Developer Meraas reveals plan to boost tourism sector in Hatta with phase 1 set to open by the end of 2018

Meraas has announced a series of major projects aimed at boosting the tourism sector in Hatta and advancing the social and economic development of the area.

Positioning Hatta as a destination of eco-tourism in the region, the first phase is scheduled to open by the end of 2018, the company said in a statement.

The first addition to Hatta’s tourism landscape will be a giant Hatta sign located at an elevation of around 450 metres in the Hajar Mountains, similar to the famous Hollywood sign on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

An adventure centre and an interactive tourism information hub will also open while the first phase of the development also includes a mountain lodge with 20 rooms and a trailers hotel on the banks of the Hatta dam.

The developments are located away from residential areas to preserve the privacy and lifestyle of the people of Hatta.

Abdulla Al Habbai, group chairman at Meraas, said: “Hatta is known for its beautiful scenery – mountains, lakes, wadis, farms, dams and fresh air and the development of eco-tourism demonstrates our commitment at Meraas to implementing the vision of our wise leadership by creating economic opportunities for young people, local businesses and entrepreneurs in Hatta.

“Supporting and enhancing the integration of leisure, hospitality, tourism and transportation is key to transforming this highly popular destination into a world-class area that offers families a diverse leisure experience.

“We have worked to establish effective partnerships between Meraas and the people of Hatta in order to ensure projects meet the aspirations of present and future generations and that the area is equipped to receive more visitors to historical, social and cultural heritage sites, as well as indulge in a distinctive shopping experience of handicrafts and agriculture products and enjoy authentic Emirati cuisine in Hatta.”