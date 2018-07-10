Marriott will no longer run Al Habtoor City hotels

The St Regis Dubai, W Dubai Habtoor City and The Westin Dubai Al Habtoor City will be transferred to Al Habtoor from July 31 - statement

Marriott International will no longer manage or be associated with The St Regis Dubai, W Dubai Habtoor City and The Westin Dubai Al Habtoor City, from the end of July, it was announced on Tuesday.

Marriott International and Al Habtoor Group said they have agreed these hotels will no longer be part of the St Regis, W Hotels and Westin Hotels global brand portfolios.

This is a mutual decision reached amicably between the parties, a statement said, adding that the management of these hotels will be transferred to the owning company.

"The parties are working closely together to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for associates, clients and partners," the statement said.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: “We maintain a strong and friendly relationship with Marriott International. This decision marks the start of a new era for Habtoor Hospitality as we focus more on strengthening our own brands and expanding our hotel-management portfolio."

“Al Habtoor Group continues to be an important partner of Marriott International. We value the relationship and thank them for their partnership, wishing them all the very best in their future endeavors,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

"The UAE continues to be a key growth market for us and our momentum of growth in this market demonstrates the trust owners have in our compelling brands and their interest to tap into Marriott International’s distribution, network and globally recognized loyalty program. As a company we continue to explore and discuss opportunities that are in line with our overall growth strategy.”