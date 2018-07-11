flydubai to move some flights to DXB's T3 from December

Low-cost carrier announces December 2 date to move flights to 10 of its destinations from T2

flydubai has announced that flights to 10 of its destinations will move from its current operating base of Terminal 2 and relocate to Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) from December 2.

Other services will continue to operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), the low-cost carrier said on Wednesday.

The move is part of its partnership with Emirates, which goes beyond codesharing to a number of initiatives spanning commercial, network planning, and airport operations.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of flydubai, said: “Last July, we announced the extensive codeshare partnership which has seen Emirates and flydubai work closely together to offer customers unmatched opportunities to travel. As part of this next phase flights to 10 flydubai destinations will operate from Terminal 3 optimising connectivity for their passengers from the world’s busiest airport.”

From December 2, flights to Belgrade, Bishkek, Bucharest, Catania, Dushanbe, Helsinki, Krakow, Prague, Rostov-on-Don and Salalah will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International. Flights to these destinations before that date will continue to operate from Terminal 2.

Further flights operating from Terminal 3 will be added in the summer schedule in 2019.