Finishing touches being put to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Miral chief also says park is also undergoing ride safety checks and quality assurance testing across all restaurants and shops

Finishing touches are being put to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi ahead of its July 25 grand opening on Yas Island.

The park is also currently undergoing ride safety checks and quality assurance testing across all restaurants and shops to ensure a seamless experience for guests, a statement said.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will bring to life DC superheroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside Warner Bros animation characters like Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones.

Guests will be transported to six lands including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, as well as Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros Plaza.

“We are at a very proud milestone here on Yas Island. The development of the iconic Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is at its last stages with final finishing touches being made. The whole team, along with our partners, is working tirelessly to make sure the park is at complete readiness when it opens its doors to the public on July 25,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

“We are incredibly excited to see guests of all ages experience this one-of-a-kind park. From the immersive lands and thrilling rides, to experiencing interactive attractions and meeting some of their favorite characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi complements the wide range of award-winning leisure and entertainment attractions already on offer on Yas Island,” he added.

The 1.65 million sq ft park is developed by Miral to complement its Yas Island destination portfolio of themed parks. This includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB, and opening in 2022, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

To purchase tickets for Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, visit www.wbworld.com.