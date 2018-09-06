Revealed: Best time to book holiday deals from the UAE

Travellers flying to India who booked 15 weeks in advance, purchased tickets that were 15 percent cheaper than the average ticket price for the same period - although only 1 percent of people booking got the best deal.

Travelers to India who booked at the right time were able to save 15 percent on tickets, while those headed to the UK could save 10 percent if they book in late October

Trips from the UAE to a number of popular destinations during the notoriously expensive Christmas travel period are best booked between nine and 15 weeks in advance, according to data released by Skyscanner.ae.

The statistics, which are based on Q4 2017 data, revealed, for example, that the best time to book for Christmas in the Philippines is 13 weeks in advance, while the most expensive time to book is one week in advance. Those who booked in advance, between September 24 and 30 were found to have saved 13 percent.

For those headed to the UK or Thailand, the best time to book was found to be nine weeks ahead of Christmas, between October 22 and 28, allowing people to save 10 and 16 percent, respectively. In both cases, only 4 percent of people booking got the best deal in 2017.

For those travelling to Pakistan, the best time took book was 12 weeks in advance – between October 1 and 7 – allowing customers to buy tickets 26 percent cheaper than the average.

Other popular destinations included in the report included Egypt (13 weeks), Lebanon (15 weeks) and the United States (10 weeks).