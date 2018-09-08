Abu Dhabi to launch new push to attract more Chinese tourists

Abu Dhabi's tourism industry is heading to China next week to visit three cities - including two for the first time - in a bid to bolster visitor numbers

Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry is heading to China next week to visit three cities - including two for the first time - with a dedicated promotional roadshow aiming to showcase the UAE capital.

The visit, which will visit Shanghai, Kunming and Shenzhen over five days from September 10, aims to further boost growth of inbound tourism from China.

A five-strong delegation is being led by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and includes travel agents, attractions and the country’s national airline Etihad Airways.

China is the largest overseas market for Abu Dhabi, with 2017 seeing 373,400 Chinese guest arrivals into Abu Dhabi - an increase more than 60 percent over 2016.

To July this year, more than 242,000 Chinese guests have already visited the emirate, an increase of almost 14 percent over the same period in 2017.

“It is very important for us to continue to increase our presence in the Chinese market and boost awareness about the many and varied products we have across the emirate – especially as we have so many new and exciting offerings. China is our number one overseas source market,” said Mubarak Al Nuaimi, director promotions & overseas offices, DCT Abu Dhabi.

“We are still working towards encouraging our Chinese visitors to experience more of our tourism offerings and spend longer in the emirate... We hope this roadshow will help reinforce our messaging in China and help maintain these impressive inbound gains and also encourage longer stays for our Chinese friends.

“Visiting Kunming and Shenzhen for the first time will also hopefully assist us in getting our message out to a wider audience of potential travellers.”

Joining DCT Abu Dhabi will be Yas/Miral, Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Royal Arabian, Omeir Travel Agency as well as the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways.