Pampering travel experiences and memorable events at reveamped Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Brand View: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, home to countless art pieces and stunning architecture, is a favourite for art investors and avid admirers

Recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong is once again presenting itself as THE CHOICE for pampering travel experiences and extravagant, memorable events.

Conveniently located in the city centre, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong is right next to Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, which is home to a host of Art Shows and International Auctions.

Home to countless art pieces and stunning architecture, the hotel is a favourite for art investors and avid admirers.

Hotel Lobby

Designed to embody the glamour of luxury travel, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s lobby harks back to the height of the Art Deco era, representing glamour and exuberance.

The Lobby’s three-storey high ceiling, curvilinear staircases leading to the upper mezzanine floor, grand marbled columns, period décor pieces and indoor water features all remind guests of a luxurious cruise liner – the in-fashion way of travel for the rich and famous in the swinging 1930s.

Luxurious Suites

At the same time, the luxurious suites have won several design awards after renovation. Designed to encourage entertainment and conversations, these suites allow guests to continue with social activities as if they were at home.

Any corner of the suites can become a social space, with themed décor and artefacts in between.

Grand Club Lounge

Grand Club Lounge – a private two-storey lounge on the top floors – doubles as an art gallery up in the air. The elegant spiral staircase leads to a light-filled lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a unique bird’s eye view of the harbour.

Guests are surrounded by contemporary art for full indulgence of all senses.

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.