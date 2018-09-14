Jeddah hotels set to deliver best August performance on record

STR's preliminary August data for the Saudi city of Jeddah indicates strong demand and performance growth

Hotels in Jeddah are set to deliver their strongest August performance on record, according to industry analysts STR.

STR’s preliminary August data for the Saudi city indicates strong demand and performance growth.

Based on daily data from August, Jeddah reported a 6.3 percent rise in supply while demand soared by 16.6 percent.

Average occupancy for Jeddah hotels in August is set to jump by nearly 10 percent to 73.4 percent, the data also showed.

Both average daily rate (ADR) - up 9.6 percent to SR1,350.97 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) - up 20.3 percent to SR991.76 - are set to reach their highest August mark since STR started to keep records.

"Significant growth in demand (room nights sold) helped pushed ADR and RevPAR to their highest absolute levels for any August in STR’s database," a statement said.

The preliminary August figures follow a successful July for Jeddah's hospitality market when occupancy levels rose to their highest July mark for six years.

July performance results for the Saudi city revealed that occupancy rose by 12.4 percent to 76.6 percent, the highest since 2012 for the month.