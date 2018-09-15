European tour operator picks Ras Al Khaimah for new flights

LuxairTours will fly every Wednesday directly to Ras Al Khaimah from October 24.

LuxairTours, a European tour operator, has picked Ras Al Khaimah as its latest flight destination, according to the emirate's tourism authority.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said that from October 24, LuxairTours will fly every Wednesday directly to Ras Al Khaimah.

The launch of the new route was officially announced during the European roadshow led by RAKTDA in Luxembourg.

Ras Al Khaimah’s attractiveness as a destination for international travellers continues to be strong, with overseas markets accounting for 66 percent of total visitors in the first half of 2018.

As part of its Destination 2019 strategy, RAKTDA has increased its promotions in Europe showcasing the diversity of the destination to core audiences in key markets.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of RAKTDA said: “As we are on track to exceed our projection of 1 million visitors by the end of the year, we’re very pleased to see an ongoing growth of strategic partnerships with key players in the aviation and travel industry globally.

"We look forward to this long-term partnership with LuxairTours and believe that it will play a vital part in increasing international visitor arrivals to the emirate."

Alberto Kunkel, executive vice-president Tour Operating & Sales, LuxairTours, added: “We are particularly proud to have added Ras Al Khaimah to our destination map and to be the first western European carrier offering this extraordinary destination as a direct flight from the heart of Europe.

“We are confident that this new diversified LuxairTours destination will become a success story and is the beginning of a strong long-term partnership.”

Earlier this month, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport inaugurated its new-look duty free shopping area, following extensive renovations in response to an increasing number of passengers.

LuxairTours has also signed agreements with several luxury hotels in Ras Al Khaimah offering visitors attractive accommodation packages combined with experiences such as the world’s longest zip-line.