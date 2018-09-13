Saudi's flynas says to hire 500 pilots, cabin crew within two years

Saudi low-cost airline opens applications to young men and women for its Future Pilots and Flight Attendants programs

flynas, the Saudi low-cost airline, on Thursday opened employment applications to young men and women for its Future Pilots and Flight Attendants programs.

flynas said that the Future Pilots program aims to recruit 200 male and female pilots over the next five years, while the Flight Attendants program aims to attract 300 cabin crew within two years.

flynas added in a statement that it will consider the working hours and will allocate a uniform for Saudi female flight attendants in line with the the country's customs and traditions.

The Riyadh-based airline said earlier this week that it will be the first among Saudi carriers to recruit women in senior positions.

Video of Addressing the critical pilot shortage

The move aims to enable Saudi women to have a greater role in supporting the kingdom’s economy, CEO Bandar Almohanna said.

flynas said that applicants should be of Saudi nationality, fluent in English, hold a minimum of a high-school certificate, and must match the international aviation standards in relation to his/her weight and height.

Applicants can visit https://www.flynas.com/ar/media-center/future-pilot and https://www.flynas.com/ar/media-center/flight-attendant for more information.

"flynas is keen on empowering Saudi women to play their important role in the kingdom's transformation in line with their qualifications and suitability. Women are distinguished in many areas at flynas and are an essential part of its success," it added.

Established in 2007, flynas has a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 Aircraft, operating over 1,100 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations.

Since its launch, flynas has carried more than 38 million passengers from its bases of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.