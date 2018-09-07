Nirvana Travel & Tourism continues to innovate

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has announced it is expanding its portfolio of services to meet growing demand in the UAE and the GCC region. In addition to its core services of passenger transportation, accommodation, tour management and entertainment and cultural programmes, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is launching a new, full-service department for events management services at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s Breakwater area, the UAE capital’s most attractive tourist destination.

Regarding the launch, the CEO of Nirvana Travel & Tourism Alaa Al Ali commented: “Today we’re celebrating an important milestone for the company which has seen a steady growth rate between 30 percent and 40 percent in 2017, by continuing to innovate for our clients and meet their evolving needs. The new business initiative complements our current offering, further adding value to our client base”.

He added: “The demand is reflected in the large volume of events organized in the UAE and Abu Dhabi in particular accounts for a large portion of events, conferences and festivals par excellence.”

We will be leveraging our global expertise to offer high quality event management services focused on our UAE clients, which will also contribute to establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for tourism, conferences and exhibitions

Nirvana Travel & Tourism focuses on staying ahead of the trends and recognises the high demand for corporate and social events executed by both public and private sectors. The new department which will be offering all capabilities under event management in addition to events catering to entertainment, sports, weddings, corporate, MICE and CSR.

Al Ali stated: “We will be leveraging our global expertise to offer high quality event management services focused on our UAE clients, which will contribute to establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for tourism, conferences and exhibitions.”

Nirvana Travel & Tourism is a full-service travel agency which offers its services to a vast category of accounts including the governmental and semi-governmental accounts in the UAE and works in partnership with more than 200,000 hotels worldwide. It also provides transportation services extending its fleet of VIP cars and buses for corporate and private events.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Nirvana Travel & Tourism was established in 2007. In the past few years the operator has become the number one full-fledged tour operator company in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and is aiming to become the most well-known tour operator company in the world.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism is currently offering its services to a vast category of accounts including the governmental and semi-governmental accounts in the UAE. Nirvana act in good faith and a transparent manner has allowed for a steady growth throughout the years. With more than 350 employees, Nirvana exercises a level of skill, care and diligence as expected of a first-class tour operator company.

The company operates in more than 30 different locations throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Nirvana Travel & Tourism has recently extended and expanded its reach by opening and operating offices in China, Spain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and the UK. Within the few next years , the company is expecting to serve other locations such as Australia and USA.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism now aims to spread its wings all over the globe and reach an even larger international clientele within the coming years.

For more information, please call: +971 2 304 3322 or email: info@ntravel.ae

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.