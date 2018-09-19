Rock House Sliders is the first Kuwaiti restaurant to open in California

With their first ever location in the United States set to be on the famed Sunset Strip, the outlook is bright with the new contemporary space reflecting this with lots of natural light, and a view overlooking the boulevard and Hollywood Hills above.

From Hawally to Los Angeles, underlining its commitment to sharing the distinctive Rock House Sliders experience around the world, Rock House Sliders (RHS) has officially hopped across the Atlantic, announcing the opening of its first international location in Los Angeles, California in July 2018.

Aiming to shake up the LA burger scene after great success in Kuwait, with the establishment of 11 restaurants across the country, the new location marks the first step for the Marafie Works Group's international expansion strategy, as well as it having the honour of being the first Kuwaiti restaurant to be opened in the state of California.

With their first ever location in the United States set to be on the famed Sunset Strip, the outlook is bright with the new contemporary space reflecting this with lots of natural light, and a view overlooking the boulevard and Hollywood Hills above.

Committed to the highest food safety standards, with RHS sliders, there are endless taste combinations between spice levels, meat choices, sauces, and more. Flavour jumping is encouraged, so change it up, whatever your mood or desire. Supersize is so last year, so why tame your hunger with one big burger, when you can enjoy a collection of flavours?

“We are proud to launch the first Rock House Sliders in Los Angeles. A fast-casual concept born and bred in Kuwait, offering an off-the-hook menu that takes the traditional burger and adds taste influences from all over the globe. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” says Rock House Sliders CEO and Co-founder, Mishari Marafie

“The official launch is in sync with our commitment to expand our physical presence across the world and the GCC, and serve our valued customers awesome, top-level sliders with exceptional customer service.” Marafie added.

If you’re visiting Los Angeles, Rock House Sliders is located in 7950 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, Suite 103, USA, and is ready to serve customers from 11 A.M - 11 P.M.

