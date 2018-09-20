Deal signed for fourth Taj hotel in Dubai

The hotel will form part of the Deira Waterfront Development, and will include approximately 200 rooms and suits with a selection of rooms cantilevered over the water with scene waterfront views.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced the signing of a new Taj Hotel in Dubai’s Deira Creek, the company’s fourth Taj Hotel in Dubai.

“The Middle East is a significant market for IHCL. We are honoured to partner with Ithra Dubai for this new hotel in Deira, the historical and cultural centre of Dubai,” IHCL managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

“IHCL has a long tradition of managing marquee hotels with rich heritage links across the world.”

The new Taj hotel – which will be located 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport – is slated to open in early 2022.

The hotel will form part of the Deira Waterfront Development, and will include approximately 200 rooms and suits with a selection of rooms cantilevered over the water with scene waterfront views. The hotel will also include all-day dining and specialty restaurants, banqueting facilities and a spa.

IHCL currently operates the Taj Hotel in Business Day, and has two new hotels in the pipeline, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers and Taj Exotica Resort and Spa on the Palm Jumeirah.

The hotels are slated for opening in late 2018 and 2019, respectively.