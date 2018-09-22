Abu Dhabi hotel guest figures rise in August

The number of hotel guests in Abu Dhabi in August rose 10.5 percent compared to the same time period last year, with double digit growth from many key markets, according to new figures from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

According to the figures, 477,606 visitors stayed at Abu Dhabi’s 162 hotels and hotel apartments in August, an increase of over 45,000 from August 2017.

In the first eight months of the year, Abu Dhabi has recorded over 3.31 million guests, a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase.

Double digit growth was recorded across most of Abu Dhabi’s international visitor markets during August, with only the number of hotel guests from Germany seeing a decline.

The figures show that the Chinese market – Abu Dhabi’s number one source market – increased almost 9 percent in August, and 13 percent in total compared to 2017.

In August, Indian hotel guests rose 22 percent, compared to 24 percent for Saudis and 3 percent for Americans. The UK posted a more modest 3.6 percent increase for the month, even as year-to-date British visitors are up 8 percent.

“The latest report gives us confidence that we are on track for another record-breaking year,” said DCT Abu Dhabi undersecretary Saif Saeed Ghobash. “The hard work we are putting in to promote the emirate as a year-round destination in all our key markets is reaping dividends.”

All three regions of Abu Dhabi recorded a year-on-year increase in hotel guests for August, with Abu Dhabi up 11.2 percent, Al Ain up 2.8 percent and the Al Dhafra region up 22.5 percent.