Sharjah to become 'China-ready' destination, says top official

Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said that Air Arabia will add new Chinese destinations soon

Sharjah is working to transform itself into a ‘China-ready” destination in a bid to woo more Chinese tourists, according to Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, the chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

Speaking to China’s Xinhua news agency, Al Midfa noted that over the last several years “Sharjah registered double-digit growth of Chinese visitors and in one year, we even recorded 120 percent growth.”

“Our emirate is a magnet for Chinese tourists as China has a rich culture and history itself, and we provide a cultural journey to discover Arab and Emirati history and hospitality,” he added.

Since 2015, Sharjah’s low cost carrier Air Arabia has operated direct flights from Sharjah to Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Al Midfa added that Air Arabia will launch new destinations in China soon, as well as a collaboration between Air Arabia and an unnamed Chinese airline.

