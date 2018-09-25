Radisson Red hotel launch in Dubai delayed to mid-2019

Construction is well underway for the hotel, which is part of the $353.9m smart city project in Dubai Silicon Oasis

The newly christened Radisson Hotel Group is set to to bring a new hotel brand to the Middle East with the debut of the region’s first Radisson Red hotel in Dubai in Silicon Oasis, in mid-2019.

“Radisson Red was established to capture the trend of something new, something innovative. It's about integration of technology, a social space and hub dedicated to the millennials,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, business development – Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, speaking to Hotelier Middle East.

Rankoussi said Radisson Red will be a fresh addition to a UAE hotel market that still has a heavy presence of luxury hotels, but has a growing demand for mid-scale and upscale hotels, as well as places where people can share and connect in a flexible and fun environment.

When the project was announced in 2016, the then Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group had aimed to introduce the lifestyle select brand to Dubai by Q3 2018.

Two years after the brand launch in 2016 in Brussels, construction is still underway for the hotel, as it is part of the $353.9m smart city project in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Since its launch in Europe, the brand has evolved and expanded to other cities in South Africa, Brazil, Scotland, and the United States.

The brand's pipeline also includes new hotel projects in China’s Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Mohali in India. These planned hotels keep Radisson Hotel Group on track to meeting its goal of having more than 200 hotels open or in development by 2022 in South Asia.

Video of What&#039;s next for Dubai&#039;s hotel sector?