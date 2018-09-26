Abu Dhabi Int'l to carry out evacuation exercise on Thursday

Passengers will be asked to leave Terminal One as airport measures emergency response capabilities

Abu Dhabi Airports will conduct a phased evacuation exercise in the Terminal One Departure area at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday.



The exercise is expected to run for approximately one hour from 9am local time and during this time, airport operations will continue as normal.

The exercise is in accordance with emergency actions plans requirements issued by the UAE Civil Defence, and in compliance with standards and recommendations as stipulated by the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre, a statement said.

The airport operator added that the exercise will measure the preparedness of all relevant emergency response agencies and evaluate the emergency response capabilities and implementation strategies at the airport.