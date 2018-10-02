Damac's Aykon Hotels to boast Roberto Cavalli interiors

Damac and Roberto Cavalli joined forces in 2017 to launch villas featuring Just Cavalli interiors, marking the fashion brand's entry into the real estate industry

Aykon Hotels by Damac Properties in Dubai will feature luxury interiors by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

The news comes after DICO International, the investment arm of Damac Properties chairman and founder Hussain Sajwani, signed a hospitality partnership with the Roberto Cavalli Group.

“We are thrilled to be bringing another first for today’s discerning global travellers and guests. Through the joyful spirit of the authentic Roberto Cavalli brand, we plan to meet market demands for familiar touch points, while offering guests distinctive experiences,” said Sajwani.

The announcement coincides with Cityscape Global 2018, which is considered one of the world's largest exhibitions and conferences for property development, and takes place from October 2-4.

Construction for the first Aykon Hotel will begin at the start of 2019 and is scheduled for completion by 2023. Situated within Al Sufooh in Dubai Marina, the 220-room tower and five star hotel will offer skyline Dubai views. It will also boast an infinity pool overlooking the Palm Jumeirah.

“We look forward to working on the first Roberto Cavalli-branded hotel, alongside the real estate pioneer behind DAMAC Properties,” said Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli Group.

The collaboration between Roberto Cavalli Group and Damac Properties is not the first of its kind. In 2017, the two joined forces to launch the world's first villas featuring Just Cavalli interiors. It marked Roberto Cavalli’s entry into the real estate industry.