Bahrain has the best Schengen visa approval rates in the Gulf

Other than the UAE, citizens and expats of all other GCC countries need to apply for visas in advance of arrival in a Schengen zone country
Bahrain has the best Schengen visa approval rates in the Gulf
Out of 22,804 Schengen visa applications from Bahrain, more than 98.4% were approved while nearly 88% received multiple entry visas.
By Shayan Shakeel
Tue 02 Oct 2018 11:26 AM

Visa applicants from Bahrain had the easiest time gaining entry into the 22-country Schengen zone, according to figures from applicant rejection rates in 2017.

Out of 22,804 Schengen visa applications from Bahrain, more than 98.4% were approved while nearly 88% received multiple entry visas.

Bahrain’s high approval rates benefit from the fact that consulates from only three countries , France, Germany and Italy, process visa applications.

The figures came from a report by SchengenVisaInfo.com, which publishes annual statistics made available by the European Commission on applications for entry made at consulates worldwide.

With 26 European countries party to its common visa policy, the Schengen Visa is much sought after by applicants from outside the economic zone.

In 2017, countries in the Schengen Area processed over 16.1 million applications for entry globally.

For all the latest travel news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Last Updated: Tue 02 Oct 2018 03:49 PM GST

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Quick links