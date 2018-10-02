Bahrain has the best Schengen visa approval rates in the Gulf

Out of 22,804 Schengen visa applications from Bahrain, more than 98.4% were approved while nearly 88% received multiple entry visas.

Other than the UAE, citizens and expats of all other GCC countries need to apply for visas in advance of arrival in a Schengen zone country

Visa applicants from Bahrain had the easiest time gaining entry into the 22-country Schengen zone, according to figures from applicant rejection rates in 2017.

Bahrain’s high approval rates benefit from the fact that consulates from only three countries , France, Germany and Italy, process visa applications.

The figures came from a report by SchengenVisaInfo.com, which publishes annual statistics made available by the European Commission on applications for entry made at consulates worldwide.

With 26 European countries party to its common visa policy, the Schengen Visa is much sought after by applicants from outside the economic zone.

In 2017, countries in the Schengen Area processed over 16.1 million applications for entry globally.