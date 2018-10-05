Dubai expands tourism ambitions, sets new target for 2025

Building on the efforts to attract 20 million tourists annually by 2020, the year of Dubai Expo, Dubai Executive Council has now revealed new targets.

Dubai's new goals include attracting 21-23 million tourists by 2022, and 23-25 million by 2025

Dubai has extended its tourism ambitions, announcing new targets for attracting visitors to the emirate up to 2025.

The Council’s members witnessed a presentation by the Department of Tourism on its directives and commercial marketing strategy, which aims to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the emirate’s economy.

Its new goals include attracting 21-23 million visitors by 2022, and 23-25 million visitors by 2025.

The Council, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, heard that the emirate will achieve its goal to be the most-visited city in the world, through adopting ambitious development plans, initiatives and projects that will make it a preferred tourism destination for millions of people around the world.

"These plans and strategies to strengthen the tourism sector reflects our efforts to promote Dubai’s stature in international tourism forums and make it a favoured destinations for tourism, business and events, through ambitious initiatives that aim to achieve sustainable growth and guarantee our international competitiveness, which will enable Dubai to deal with the changes witnessed by economic sectors and international markets," Sheikh Hamdan said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

The Department of Tourism’s strategy is based on the theme of "Only in Dubai" plus promoting the city’s attractiveness as a leading business destination.

Dubai welcomed a record 8.10 million international overnight tourists during the first six months of 2018, according to figures released in August.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said the emirate’s tourism sector was now worth AED109 billion ($29.6 billion) a year as at the end of 2017.

Top source markets continued to witness stable year-on-year performances in the first half of 2018, with India, Saudi Arabia and the UK retaining their top three positions when compared to the same period last year.