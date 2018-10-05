UAE launches first sniffer dogs unit to boost customs inspections

The new K9 unit, which will be based in Umm Al Quwain, will conduct its customs operations around the country over the coming weeks, in coordination with local customs departments, as a pilot phase to evaluate the performance of its dogs.

The UAE's Federal Customs Authority has launched its first inspection operation using sniffer dogs at the Ras Al Darah Port, which is managed by the Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department.

The launch is part of its plan to begin deploying specially-trained dogs in K9 units across the country’s customs ports.

The first federal customs dogs unit, which includes four trainers and four dogs, have been trained to detect drugs and explosives, state news agency WAM reported.

A second unit will begin working before the end of the current year.

Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Customs Commissioner and chairman of the FCA, said: "We aim to fully control our customs ports and create a deterrence, as part of the FCA’s tasks and responsibilities and its awareness of the scale of its security challenges and customs risks.

"The FCA is implementing an overall plan to support the country’s customs ports, including by utilising the latest equipment and gear and deploying specialist handlers and customs dogs, which will improve the country’s security, customs and commercial systems."

