Emirates prepares Diwali treats for passengers on Indian routes

From November 4-10, customers travelling in all classes between Dubai and India will enjoy Indian sweets and delicacies associated with Diwali.

From November 4-10, customers travelling in all classes between Dubai and India will enjoy Indian sweets and delicacies associated with Diwali

Customers travelling on Emirates’ India flights in the coming days are in for a special treat as the airline celebrates the festival of lights with traditional Diwali delicacies.



From November 4-10, customers travelling in all classes between Dubai and India will enjoy Indian sweets and delicacies associated with Diwali.

Emirates will also extend the celebrations to select lounges across its global network by offering its customers special dishes.

During the festival week, Emirates customers in Economy Class can enjoy gram flour-based Motichoor Laddu served with all meals. In First Class and Business class, passengers can look forward to fig-based Anjeer Chakkar and Motichoor Laddu in addition to the dessert menu.

Video of Emirates Airlines: higher growth, staff concerns

On November 7, Emirates’ premium lounges in Dubai, Delhi, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur will also join in the celebrations and serve sweets such as barfis, laddoos, jalebis, mains such as biryani rice and chapatti; snacks like dal kachori, samosa, and desserts such as angoori rabdi, Rasmalai and kheer.

Emirates said the celebrations are part of its ongoing investment to offer customers seasonal menus and a chance to sample new flavours from different destinations when travelling.