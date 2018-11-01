Radisson signs deal for two new UAE resorts

Radisson Hospitality on Thursday announced the signing of two hotels in the UAE in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH).

The company said the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain will play a key role in the group’s growth in the Middle East.

With plans to reach 100 hotels and 20,000 rooms in operation across the region by 2020, the group said it is keen to accelerate the expansion of its Radisson Blu brand in the UAE.

The resorts are set to open in January 2019, with both hotels undergoing extensive upgrade works as part of a full conversion plan.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re delighted to grow our presence in the UAE with two marquee hotel signings in the capital. We also welcome this strategic relationship with Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

"The UAE remains one of our key focus markets in the Middle East, and these hotels give us the chance to cement our position in the country with Radisson Blu, which remains the largest upper upscale brand in Europe and a leading brand in its segment in MEA.”

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche will be located on the capital’s prime Corniche Road, the city’s renowned waterfront location.

Featuring 327 rooms and suites, the hotel will also offer guests 11,000 sq m of private beach land, as well as eight international restaurants, two cafes, four bars and a nightclub.

Leisure facilities will include three swimming pools, a fitness centre and a beach club with watersport activities.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain features 202 rooms, four restaurants, six bars and two cafes. Leisure facilities will include two swimming pools, four tennis courts and treatment rooms.