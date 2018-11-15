Bahrain reveals plans to open for private jet terminal

The facility is expected to be completed by 2020 and will offer various services to meet the needs of private jet owners and users travelling through Bahrain International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Affairs building, which once served as the Bahrain’s main airport, will be transformed into a private aviation terminal.

The terminal will cater to VIPs and business leaders, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced at the Bahrain International Airshow.

The facility is expected to be completed by 2020 and will offer various services to meet the needs of private jet owners and users travelling through Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain News Agency reported.

An agreement to design and renovate the 4,000 sq m CAA building was signed by BAC CEO Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Gulf Engineering House general manager Nawal Abdulkarim.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Gulf Air chairman, said: "The Civil Aviation Affairs Building is an important landmark in Bahrain’s rich aviation history.

"During the renovation, our goal is to ensure it retains its traditional character while transforming it into a private aviation terminal that adheres to the latest international standards and elevates the kingdom’s aviation sector in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

"The project is part of the ministry’s plan to offer services to private jet owners through BIA, especially in light of the sector’s impressive growth rate in the Middle East.

"It is also part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the infrastructure of BIA and one of the main components of the Airport Modernisation Programme, which is expected to be finished by Q3 2019."