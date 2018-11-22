Saudi Arabia reveals plan for new eco-tourism project

Wadi Al Disah is located in the north-west of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve and southwest of Tabuk.

Public Investment Fund says it will set up a company to work on the Wadi Al Disah Development Project

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has announced plans to develop a new eco-tourism project as part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve near Tabuk.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) said it will set up a company to work on the Wadi Al Disah Development Project, which aims to become a "major sustainable tourism location", preserving the local environment and wildlife.

The region features a moderate climate, mountainous terrain and flowing springs, which will help the project become one of the kingdom's most environmentally diverse tourist attractions, PIF said in a statement.

PIF added that the new company will contribute to the creation of sustainable tourism and related job opportunities, supporting the kingdom's economic diversification and unlocking new assets in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of the Wadi Al Disah Development Project follows the launch of the Amaala ultra-luxury tourism project in September, which will be the focal point of the tourism ecosystem within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve.

The geographical location, situated between NEOM, The Red Sea Development Project, Amaala and Al-Ula projects will ensure a diverse and unique tourism offering, providing a compelling investment opportunity for the private sector, PIF said.

The word "Al Disah" means a valley of palm trees, and Wadi Al Disah's elevation is 400 metres above sea level with temperatures ranging from 12-31 degrees Celsius.

The Al Disah valley is characterized by mountain forms and tall rocky columns, providing a mountaineers paradise, as well as fresh water springs. The location includes several archaeological sites such as facades of Nabataean tombs, and the remains of walls containing Nabataean and Arabic writings in Kufic script.