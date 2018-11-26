Ras Al Khaimah eyes 90% plus hotel occupancy for National Day

Ras Al Khaimah is expecting hotel occupancy levels of more than 90 percent.

Tourism chief says focus on heritage and cultural activities will push Ras Al Khaimah hotel occupancy above 90% for National Day weekend

Ras Al Khaimah is expecting hotel occupancy levels of more than 90 percent during the upcoming National Day celebrations in the UAE next month.

A focus on heritage and cultural activities is having strong appeal with visitors, according to Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority, saying they are expected to push occupancy rates for the long weekend around the December 2 holiday to reach more than 90 percent.

“We expect to continue seeing a rise in the occupancy rates of the emirate’s hotels during this long weekend, especially for those looking for exceptional value for money hotel stays and adrenaline packed adventure activities," he said.

He added: "I encourage visitors to explore the unique tourist attractions in Ras Al Khaimah, its distinct hotels and get out and get closer to nature.”

The emirate is putting on special events for the holiday weekend.

Video of The man behind Ras Al Khaimah&#039;s incredible success story

On Saturday, December 1, singers Hussein Al Jasmi and Aida Al Manhali will take to a giant stage for a free-to-attend cultural musical performance.

Attended by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the celebrations will start at 8pm (doors open at 5pm) and will be followed by a fireworks spectacular.

Residents and visitors will also get the chance to witness an air show performed by Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatics team of the UAE Air Force, on November 27 at the Old Corniche (near the fish market), Ras Al Khaimah, from 4pm.