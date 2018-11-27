Revealed: plans to turn Jumeirah into Dubai arts, sports hub

The Jumeirah Project will see the implementation of 30 artistic projects in 30 locations along Jumeirah Road in partnership with 30 artists.

Sheikh Mohammed unveils initiative to transform Jumeirah into a cultural destination and a hub for artists

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a project to transform Jumeirah into a cultural destination and a hub for artists.

The Jumeirah Project is an initiative of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

To be implemented in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai Sports Council, the project aims to turn Jumeirah into a centre for local, Arab and international artists and creative professionals.

According to state news agency WAM, the project plans to create a fresh new identity for the area, which has been a witness both to the city’s past and present.

The Jumeirah Project will see the implementation of 30 artistic projects in 30 locations along Jumeirah Road in partnership with 30 artists.

The themes of the murals include the links between the city’s past and present, and Dubai’s distinctive character that combines modernity with its strong heritage. As part of the project, a number of unique artworks will also be created at bus stations along Jumeirah Road.

Several events including the Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Gov Games will be held under the umbrella of the Jumeirah Project in future.

Sports events to be held as part of the project include a marathon, a swimming competition, a triathlon, children’s competitions, a yoga event and a beach football tournament. The Project will also feature a traditional Dhow competition, boat races and a food festival.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the idea behind the project and its objective of supporting the larger objective of enhancing the UAE’s profile as a regional and international tourism destination.

"We need a strong vision and a clear set of objectives to transform our ideas into reality. The UAE’s model for development, which is centred on the happiness of its people, has earned the appreciation of the world. Our objective is to ensure that we transition towards a future where we can achieve global leadership by harnessing our innovative capabilities and ensuring the highest global excellence in our endeavours," he said.

"We want all our initiatives and projects to be driven by innovation. We will provide all the support and resources necessary for turning promising creative ideas into reality," he added.

Jumeirah Road is home to a number of iconic tourist landmarks like the Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah, and the Wild Wadi Water Park.