How the UAE passport has conquered the world

The UAE passport has become the world's most powerful, according to the latest Passport Index, an interactive online tool that compares passports from around the globe.

The ranking by Arton Capital, which is based on freedom of movement and visa-free travel to passport holders, represents a meteoric rise for the UAE which ranked 27th in the index just two years ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the UAE Passport Force initiative to place the Emirati passport on the list of the five most powerful passports in the world by 2021, but the goal has been achieved three years ahead of schedule, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "This achievement is a true reflection of the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE. It also underscores what can be achieved through positive diplomacy, reflecting the UAE as a confident and engaged force at the global stage."

The UAE passport was ranked first by Passport Index which said its holder can now travel to 167 countries without the need for pre-visa requirements, which is 84 percent of the number of countries listed in the index.

WAM said the strength of the passport does not only represent the identity of the citizen but also an important factor affecting its access to global opportunities, ease of movement and quality of life.

The Passport Index issued by the Arton Capital, ranks countries' passports based on the number of countries a passport holder can enter without obtaining a visa or obtaining it at the time of entry.

Armand Arton, founder and president of Arton Capital, said that the Emirati passport has witnessed unprecedented progress globally in the past few years, reflecting the international stature of the country.

"We congratulate the UAE on this great achievement, and are pleased to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation since the launch of the UAE Passport Force initiative," he added.