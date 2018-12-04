Travel platform Almosafer sees surge in Saudi visitors to London

Data from Almosafer shows that Saudi travellers stay an average of seven nights in the British capital and tend to book ahead, with an average booking window of 38 days.

The Saudi homegrown travel platform found that Saudi tourists stay an average of seven nights in the British capital

Saudi online travel platform Almosafer recorded an 143 percent increase in visits to London by Saudi travellers between January and November, the company has announced.

According to Almosafer, the trend has been bolstered by a promotional partnership with Visit Britain and extended holiday periods in the Kingdom this year.

Data from Almosafer shows that Saudi travellers stay an average of seven nights in the British capital and tend to book ahead, with an average booking window of 38 days.

More than half – 58 percent – of Saudi travellers stay in properties with four star ratings, while another 28 stay in five stay accommodations.

Approximately 40 percent of all the hotel bookings through the platform were found to be within a 1 kilometre radius of Park Lane in Central London, suggesting that shopping is a key determining factor in the decision making and travel booking process of Saudi travellers.

“London has long been a popular destination for Saudi travellers and we are impressed that the momentum and growth of the market continues to accelerate,” said Muzzammil Ahussain, EVP of Almosafer.