Abu Dhabi's Yas Waterworld named world's best

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi features more than 40 rides, slides, and attractions and this year introduced Cinesplash, the region's first 5D water adventure.

Waterpark on Yas Island beats the likes of Orlando's Typhoon Lagoon, and Spain's Siam Park to win World Travel Award

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has been named the world's leading waterpark at the World Travel Awards.

The waterpark on Yas Island racked up more votes than its fellow nominees, which included Orlando's Typhoon Lagoon, and Spain's Siam Park.

Bianca Sammut, general manager of Yas Waterworld, who accepted the award at a ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal, said: "We love this park, and to have that love reciprocated by fans around the world means everything to us.

"Since the day we opened Yas Waterworld's doors, we've been on a mission to provide one-of-a-kind experiences to families from across the globe, and this award is recognition of that mission bearing fruit.

"We are committed to continuously upgrading the park, keeping it at the forefront of entertainment and leisure innovation, and creating special water adventures and memories that last a lifetime."

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi features more than 40 rides, slides, and attractions and this year introduced Cinesplash, the region's first 5D water adventure.

Yas Waterworld is managed and operated by Farah Experiences.