MidEast carriers see slowest demand growth in world in October

International Air Transport Association says Middle East has seen slowest growth for seven out of last 12 months

Middle East carriers experienced a 4.4 percent rise in demand in October compared to last year, the slowest among the world's regions for the seventh time in 12 months.

It was, however, an increase over the 3.3 percent increase in September, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It said capacity increased 6.4 percent, and load factor slid 1.3 percent to 69.8 percent, also the lowest among regions.

IATA said in a statement: "Carriers have been buffeted by policy measures and geopolitical tensions in recent years, including the ban on portable electronic devices and travel restrictions. However, while volatile, passenger volumes are trending up solidly in seasonally-adjusted terms."

Globally, IATA said that demand rose 6.3 percent compared to the same month last year. This marked a rebound from 5.5 percent growth recorded in September, which was an eight-month low.

Capacity also grew 6.3 percent and load factor was flat at 81.1 percent.

“October’s healthy performance is reassuring after the slower demand growth in September—some of which was attributable to weather-related disruptions. However, the bigger picture is that traffic growth has moderated compared to earlier in the year, reflecting a more mixed economic backdrop and reduced demand stimulation from lower fares,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO.