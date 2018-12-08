IHG rebrands Dubai's Nassima Royal Hotel

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has penned agreement with ACICO Gulf Real Estate to rebrand Nassima Royal Hotel as voco Dubai, the first signing of IHG’s new upscale hotel brand in the region.

Voco – which means ‘to invite’ or ‘come together’ in Latin - was launched globally in June 2018 to help IHG break into the $40 billion upscale hospitality segment, which is expected to grow to $20 billion by 2025.

The new voco Dubai, which is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, has 471 rooms and includes a business centre, 1,000 square-metres as well as recreational facilities such a spa, outdoor swimming pool and gymnasium.

The property also includes a pool bar and three restaurants.

“IHG has identified significant growth opportunities in upscale hospitality and the signing of voco Dubai is a significant step in this direction,” said Pascal Gauvin, managing director of IHG in India, the Middle East and Africa. “We are excited to partner with ACICO Gulf Real Estate, a subsidiary of ACICO Group, to debut the brand in the Middle East and are confident that it will be a popular choice amonsat travellers visiting Dubai.

In his remarks, Gauvin added that the unbranded accommodation market makes up approximately 60 percent of the total hospitality sector.

“As such, we believe that the emirate now requires a unique offering like voco to cater to mindful and self-determined audiences,” he said. “It’s a brand that forms the heart of a new built hotel or celebrates what already makes an existing hotel successful. Most important, guests can enjoy the freshness of unique hotels under a name they can trust.”

IHG currently operates 88 hotels across five brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.

Another 30 hotels are in the development pipeline and are due to open within the next three to five years.