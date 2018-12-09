King Salman to launch Al-Turaif district restoration programme

The project is part of Saudi's tourism plan to increase local spend by Saudis who seek holidays abroad

As part of a development program of the ancient Ad Diriyah city in Saudi Arabia, King Salman will launch the restoration of the Al-Turaif historical district in an inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

GCC dignitaries and top Saudi officials will attend the event which will help transform the Ad Diriyah city in Riyadh into a touristic and cultural hub.

The program is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and plan to steer its economy away from oil. It aims to increase local holiday spend by Saudis who seek holidays abroad.

In November, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) added 19 new archaeological sites to the National Antiquities Register. The sites, which were found in the provinces of Bisha, Tathlith, and Balqarn, belong to the pre-Islamic and early Islamic eras.

Saudi Arabia also boasts the Cultural Heritage Care program, which includes several projects to develop, highlight and preserve national heritage sites.

Moreover, the SCTH launched the Holo Journey project, the world’s first application which combines three innovative technology solutions in order to enhance tourism.

Emir of Riyadh and chairman of Arriyadh Development Authority, Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, said Al-Turaif has been transformed into an ‘open museum’ with the restoration and documentation of its archaeological sites.

Al-Turaif was built in the 15th century and boasts Najdi architecture. It was considered an example of traditional human settlement in a desert environment.