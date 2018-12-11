Dubai's dnata buys New York-based inflight and VIP caterer

dnata said the acquisition allows it to significantly expand its operations in the United States, further strengthening its global network of catering businesses.

dnata, the Dubai-based air services provider, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of New York-headquartered inflight and VIP caterer, 121 Inflight Catering.

Founded in 2007, 121 Inflight Catering offers premium catering services to commercial airlines and private jets from its facilities at New York JFK and Nashville International Airport.

It employs more than 350 culinary professionals, and serves 21 international airlines and hundreds of private aviation customers.

Over the past year dnata has invested significantly in growing its global catering network. The company’s most recent milestones include the opening of a new catering facility in Dublin, Ireland, and the acquisition of Qantas Airways’ catering division in Australia.

dnata is also in the final stages of completing its new Vancouver facility - its first catering facility in Canada – which will formally open in 2019.

“We are excited to expand our operations in the United States, the world’s largest aviation market,” said Robin Padgett, divisional senior vice president for dnata’s catering division.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with dnata, a global player in the catering industry,” added Joe Savino, managing partner at 121 Inflight Catering. “Leveraging the strengths and synergies provided by our partnership, we look forward to offering an even more outstanding value proposition in the market. We are sure our stakeholders will benefit from this cooperation.”

Besides the flight catering facilities at New York-JFK and Nashville International Airport, the acquisition also includes two separate restaurants.

121’s flight catering operations will be rebranded to dnata and continue to operate under the guidance of the existing 121 management team.