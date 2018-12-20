Middle East's first Edition hotel opens in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Edition features 198 rooms, suites and 57 exclusive residences plus restaurants created by world renowned chef Tom Aikens

The Middle East’s first Edition hotel has opened within the Bloom Marina mixed-use development in Abu Dhabi.

Edition Hotels is the boutique hotel brand developed by American hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International with eight hotels already opened and 30 in the pipeline.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom is proud to bring the first Edition Hotel to the Middle East, marking an important milestone in its efforts to expand its hospitality portfolio in partnership with reputed international hotel brands.

"We are confident that The Abu Dhabi Edition will set the bar high for delivering outstanding guest experiences through combining exceptional design and innovation with personal, friendly, modern five-star service.”

The Abu Dhabi Edition features 198 rooms, suites and 57 exclusive residences.

It is also home to three award-winning restaurants created by world renowned chef Tom Aikens, famed for being the youngest chef to ever have been awarded two Michelin stars.

They include Market at Edition, Oak Room and Alba Terrace, a statement said.

The hotel also features an international gourmet market, a lobby bar, a pool bar and a three-story annex opening soon.

Edition Spa will feature separate zones for men and women and seven treatment rooms including two Hammams, a facial room and couple’s treatment suite.

The property also offers over 900 square metres of meeting and event space.