Emirates invests $4.5m in new airport lounge in Rome

Rome opening takes Emirates' investment in airport lounges around the world to more than $350m

Emirates’ passengers travelling from Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport can now enjoy greater levels of comfort and convenience with the opening of the airline’s new lounge.

All Emirates’ First Class and Business Class customers, as well as Skywards Platinum and Gold members, travelling on the airline’s two flights a day from Rome to Dubai will have complimentary access to the new facility.

It replaces the old lounge and is now located in a more convenient area of the airport terminal, the airline said in a statement.

The lounge, which was officially opened on Thursday, is situated in departure Terminal 3, Level 2, close to gates E22-E24.

It has nearly 950 square metres of floor space and seats 162 customers comfortably. Emirates Skywards Silver and Skywards Blue customers, can enjoy the lounge with paid access.

Amenities and facilities include LED TVs, comfortable leather armchairs, a choice of formal and relaxed seating, a dining area, a prayer room, shower facilities, business centre and bespoke artworks.

Customers are also able to enjoy an extensive complimentary hot and cold buffet, including Italian and Roman specialities, seasonal options, and a selection of international wines and beverages. A kids menu is also available.

“The new lounge represents an investment of over $4.5 million by Emirates, and is an integral part of our focus to provide our premium and loyal customers with the highest levels of comfort and convenience, not just in the air, but also on the ground. The new Rome airport lounge brings to 42 the number of Emirates’ lounges, making it one of the largest airline networks of lounges across the world, and we’ll continue to open new ones and refurbish others,” said Mohammed Mattar, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Airport Services.

In addition to Rome, and the seven lounges at its hub Dubai International Airport, Emirates also has dedicated lounges at Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Birmingham, Boston, Brisbane, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Delhi, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York - JFK, Paris - Charles de Gaulle, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo - Narita and Zurich, representing an investment of over $350 million.

Emirates serves Rome with two flights a day and Milan with three flights a day, while Venice and Bologna are each served with a daily flight.