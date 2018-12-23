Hatta is calling

Brand View: take a break from city life to experience Dubai's best kept secret - JA Hatta Fort Hotel. This stunning mountainous sanctuary offers magnificent views, all the comforts of an acclaimed hotel, more than 12 outdoor adventure activities and a chance to recharge and connect just as nature intended

GET THERE IN 90 MINUTES

The glorious weather is finally here offering the ideal time to get outdoors and experience another side of Dubai, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Described as ‘the jewel in the crown of the UAE’ Hatta encapsulates a vision of the ‘great outdoors’ with dramatic mountains, turquoise waterways and a myriad of lush greenery. Located approximately 130 km and just over one hour from the centre of Dubai, the drive is relaxing and scenic; a journey through rolling desert dunes leading to the dramatic Hajar Mountain range where Hatta is nestled.

STAY

The recently refurbished JA Hatta Fort Hotel comprises of 52 deluxe rooms and chalets offering views of the majestic Hajar Mountains. There are two outdoor temperature-controlled pools, Jeema Restaurant serving international favourites, Roumoul Cocktail Bar and the Sunset Terrace to welcome the evening with essential sundowners.

PLAY

Peace and tranquillity aren’t the only things on offer as JA Hatta Fort boasts a huge range of outdoor adventure options from kayaking to biking, mountain ziplining, wall climbing, mini golf, archery and airgun shooting. Indoors there is also a host of activity in the Recreation Centre including PlayStation, Billiards, foosball and table tennis.

TOP TIPS FOR AN INCREDIBLE STAY IN HATTA

Kayaking- Take a one or two-person kayak or pedalo boat to explore the majestic Hatta Dam glistening beautifully in the sun, the ultimate back drop for that all-important Instagram shot.

Biking- Hop on a bike at the Wadi Hub and ride the mountainous terrain, on the green trail for beginners all the way up to black, for seasoned cyclists. Take your own bike or rent one from the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre and enjoy the ride. All trails are free and open all year round, with ample parking and visitor facilities available.

Pampering - More of a spectator than sports enthusiast? Treat yourself to a range of rejuvenating facials, deep tissue massage or Elemis restorative bath soak at Senses Salon.

Hiking- The Hajar mountains are a stunning backdrop for an exhilarating hike with some incredible vantage points, to really experience the awe of nature.

Babysitting - An ideal family getaway, adults can also take their relaxation to the next level with a babysitting service available on request.

Superb 3 Night Offers - Book 2 nights starting from AED 699 per night including taxes and extend your stay for a third night for 50% off!

https://www.jaresortshotels.com/en/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel/offers/hatta-calling-offer

NYE with a Difference - Escape the busy city during New Year’s Eve and channel your inner zen instead at Hatta. No need to completely forgo the celebrations as the JA Hatta Fort Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for AED 595 per person with adult house beverages complete with live entertainment.

https://www.jaresortshotels.com/en/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel/offers/festive-at-hatta