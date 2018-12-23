Dubai College of Tourism launches 'inclusive service' programme

The programme will help people involved in the tourism sector better understand disabilities and impairments

The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) has announced the launch of a new ‘inclusive service’ training programme to help prepare those employed in the tourism sector provide better service to disabled visitors, it was announced on Sunday.

The online, video-based training programme is the second phase of the ‘Dubai Way’ initiative launched by DCT in 2017.

According to DCT, the virtual training course “highlights the role of empathy and the impotance of offering the highest standards of hospitality to all visitors, reflecting a truly inclusive society.”

The programme wull also seek to educate its students on common misconceptions and oversights about disabled people, which Dubai’s government officially terms ‘people of deterimination’.

“The ‘Dubai Way’ initiative was launched with a clear purpose of training people in tourist-facing roles to deliver exceptional customer service to all visitors,” said Essa Bin Hadhder, the general manager of the Dubai College of Tourism. “In keeping with our promise of providing a world-class tourism experience, we have a responsibility towards treating all visitors equally and the Inclusive Service programme places great emphasis on diversity and inclusion, ensuring a high level of customer care is incorporated into all guest interaction. ”

All those who complete the Dubai Way course will be eligible for the inclusive service online certificate proramme.

The new DCT programme will use videos, real-life stories, activities and assessments to help learners prepare for a variety of service scenarios, and will also teach the differences between impairment and disability and help them understand the various types of impairment.