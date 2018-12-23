DTCM pens agreement to promote Dubai to Japanese visitors

There was an 18 percent increase in Japanese tourists in the first three quarters of 2018, totalling 76,900 visitors

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on boosting Dubai’s profile among Japanese travellers, it was announced on Sunday.

The MoU was signed in Tokyo by Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Tourism and H.I.S. Japan president Tatsuya Nakamori and outlines plans to deliver an “enhanced visitor experience” for Japanese nationals in Dubai by providing increased ease of access to marketing collateral for the emirate’s travel products, as well as tailored information through localised campaigns and retail store promotions in Japan.

The agreement will also see the two entities work together to promote Dubai as a preferred H.I.S. destination in 2019.

“H.I.S. is a significant partner for Dubai with its considerable reach across the Japanese market and longstanding history in the travel sector,” said Issam Kazim. “Our future focused collaboration allows us to promote Dubai as the destination of choice for Japanese travellers.”

Kazim added that “we have seen continued positive growth in the number of Japanese tourists visiting the city and we look forward to working closely with H.I.S. to further increase interest and visitation from our target segments in Japan to Dubai.”

According to statistics, there was an 18 percent increase in Japanese tourists in the first three quarters of 2018, totalling 76,900 visitors.

“We have seen consistent growth in the demand for travel to the emirate from Japanese tourists and are expecting this to continue from target segments including female and senior travellers,” Nakamori said. “With the support of Dubai Tourism and by strengthening our nationwide marketing strategy, we hope to support further increase in Japanese visitor numbers to the city.”