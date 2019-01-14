Emirates warns German flights will be disrupted on Tuesday

All Emirates flights arriving and departing Frankfurt, as well as EK59 and EK60 to and from Hamburg have been cancelled.

Planned strikes by security staff in Frankfurt and Hamburg airports will lead to some flight cancellations

Emirates has announced that flights to and from Germany will be disrupted on Tuesday due to planned strikes by security staff in Frankfurt and Hamburg.

All Emirates flights arriving and departing Frankfurt, as well as EK59 and EK60 to and from Hamburg have been cancelled.

Affected customers will be rebooked on Emirates services on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

It added that EK61 from Dubai to Hamburg on Tuesday will operate on schedule and EK62 from Hamburg to Dubai will be delayed to midday local time on Wednesday.

Customers with bookings ticketed on or before January 13 to travel to/from Frankfurt and Hamburg can opt to change their flights and postpone their departure up to 7 days from the original date of departure, Emirates said.

Tens of thousands of passengers have been warned to expect major disruptionas strike action is set to take place at eight German airports.

Security staff at Frankfurt airport - Germany's largest - as well as Hamburg, Munich, Hanover, Bremen, Leipzig/Halle, Dresden and Erfurt airports are to down their tools in a series of coordinated industrial action.