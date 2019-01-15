Over 800,000 tourists visit Fujairah in 2018

Senior tourism official says reconstruction of Habhab Fort will be completed this year, as well as the redevelopment of the Fujairah Museum

The number of tourists visiting Fujairah rose to more than 800,000 in 2018, according to reservations at the emirate's 36 hotels.

Saeed Al Samahi, director-general of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority, said that the authority aims to advance the emirate’s tourism sector this year, as per the directives of ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

He added in comments published by state news agency WAM that 2018 witnessed the launch of new hotels including the 379-room Blue Diamond Alsalam Resort and the 119-room Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Dibba.

Work is also underway on other new hotels in the emirate, he said, adding that in 2019 the authority is focusing on initiatives related to tolerance.

Al Samahi also stressed the importance of preserving antiquities, through reconstructing forts and castles and researching archaeological sites, as well as the excavation work conducted last year in various sites in the emirate, which aim to preserve antiquities and showcase them to the emirate’s visitors.

He said the reconstruction of Habhab Fort will be completed this year, as well as the redevelopment of the Fujairah Museum.