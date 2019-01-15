Dubai Frame attracts 1 million visitors in first year

Dubai Frame has attracted a million visitors from around the world during its first year of opening, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Dubai Frame is a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure built to resemble a huge picture frame, through which landmarks representing modern Dubai such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen on one side, while from the other side, visitors can view older parts of the city such as Deira, Umm Harare and Karama.

"The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination," said Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality.

Having such a huge number of visitors, he said in comments published by state news agency WAM, is a "remarkable achievement" for Dubai.

In February, Dubai Municipality extended the opening hours of Dubai Frame by three hours due to the popularity of the attraction located in Zabeel Park.