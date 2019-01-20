Waldorf Astoria DIFC to open in Spring 2019

The property offers views of the Dubai skyline from each one of its 275 rooms

The Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is set to open in the Spring of 2019.

The 275-room property in the financial district comprises 201 guest rooms, 46 suites and 28 residential apartments. It overlooks the Dubai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows in every room.

Evoking the elegance of the early 1960’s New York, the Waldorf Astoria DIFC is described as a “cutting-edge, urban retreat” with bespoke services and elevated culinary experiences.

It boasts three dining options and bars including Bull and Bear restaurant, the hotel’s signature restaurant, as well as rooftop lounge St. Trop and the Waldorf’s iconic Peacock Alley Lounge and Bar.

It also features state-of-the-art spa and fitness centre facilities as well as meeting spaces, featuring a dedicated Business Centre, Ballroom and Library among three other flexible meeting spaces.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC is located at Burj Daman on Happiness Street, just a few minutes’ away from The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa and 12 minutes by car from Dubai International Airport.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has a portfolio of 30 properties around the world and is part of leading hospitality company Hilton.