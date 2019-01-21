India-based cruise line headed to UAE, Oman ports

The cruise line – operating under the brand name of ‘Jalesh’ or ‘Lord of Waters’ – will first set sail from Mumbai carrying 2,000 passengers after a traditional naming ceremony.

Jalesh Cruises will offer shore excursions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah, according to media reports

India-based conglomerate Essel Group’s Zen Cruises will begin operations in April with ports-of-call including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat, according to Indian media reports.

According to the report, Essel Group’s owner, billionaire businessman Subhash Chandra, plans to invest more than $100 million in the cruise business.

“Zen Cruises is pioneering cruise holidays for Indian passengers in both domestic and international waters,” Zen Cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom was quoted as saying. “Our premiere brand Jalesh Cruises believes in upholding the spirit, culture and values of ‘Incredible India’ by contributing to the growth of tourism and allied businesses in India.”

Bailom added that “Jalesh Cruises will be a wholesome experience to cruisers who will get the best of culinary experiences, accommodation, wellness and retail therapy, adventure and entertainment, adventure and entertainment, all packed together in one exotic vacation.”

In addition to Indian port cities including Chennai, Kochi and Mumbai, the cruise line will offer shore excursions in the Gulf region Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah.

By 2025, the company is targeting one million Indian customers, according to the report.