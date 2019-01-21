Dubai's Arabian Travel Market to add extra consumer day in 2019

Reed Travel Exhibitions said the new initiative will take place on Saturday April 27, the day before the official opening of ATM.

The organisers of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai have announced plans to host its first consumer day – ATM Holiday Shopper.

The event will present over 30 travel and hospitality exhibitors from both regional and international destinations, who will be offering a wide range of travel and tourism discounts and deals for consumers attending the show.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "In direct response to industry feedback and consumer demand, we are proud to introduce a new and exclusive consumer event to ATM 2019.

"Whether simply looking for a deal on the Eid break or planning a long-haul getaway, ATM Holiday Shopper is designed to offer the very best discounts and deals. Talking to the experts face to face will also allow attendees to learn about a range of emerging and unexplored destinations and activities from destinations around the world."

A study by digital payment firm Visa revealed that UAE residents are among the world’s top spenders when they travel abroad, with an average spend of around AED10,000 ($2,722) during their last international trip.

The research by Visa on spending for future trips, including booking stage as well as the expenditure at their chosen destination, revealed that residents from Saudi Arabia came out on top with a predicted average spend of AED17,600 ($4,800) on their next trip. Kuwait also featured in the top spenders, with a projected average spend of AED12,760 ($3,474), while travellers from the UAE plan to spend AED12,600 ($3,430) – more than the global median which is estimated at AED8,975 ($2,443).

"We are increasingly seeing the majority of outbound travel from the GCC countries taking place during summer as travellers actively seek cooler climates. European countries, as well as destinations such as Georgia, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Thailand, have been cited as some of the most popular destinations for UAE residents," Curtis said.